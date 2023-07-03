Gardaí searching for Sliabh Liag ‘missing person’ expected to launch murder probe after body recovered from water

DNA testing will now be carried out to identify the remains that were found this morningA man and woman were questioned in connection with the investigation last week

The area where gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard are carrying out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing man. Photo: Joe Dunne

The missing man was seen socialising in the fishing town of nearby Killybegs

Gardaí searching for a man who went missing at Sliabh Liag cliffs in Donegal after an alleged assault are expected to launch a murder investigation after a body was recovered from the water this morning.

Gardaí believe the body recovered from the sea just after 4am is that of the missing man, aged in his mid-60s, who disappeared a week ago.

Gardaí have been working on the theory that the victim was assaulted on the head with a rock before being thrown over a cliff at Sliabh Liag, some of Europe's highest sea cliffs in Donegal.

It is understood that the missing man, who was from Northern Ireland, was attacked after getting in a disagreement with a woman.

Two suspects who were arrested last week in relation to the assault were released without charge.

The man is understood to have been socialising in the Kilcar, Glenties or Slieve League area in the days leading up to the weekend of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June when he disappeared.

He was understood to have been seen in the company of a man and a woman.

The pair, a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 20s, crashed a car in the village of Fintown on Sunday last, resulting in the man’s arrest for alleged drink-driving.

The man was rearrested as he left Letterkenny District Court on suspicion of assault, while the woman was arrested at another location.

At the same time, detectives applied to Judge Brendan O’Reilly for a search warrant to examine the man’s car.

Splatters of blood found in the car will play a major role in the direction of any criminal investigation when cross-matched with DNA taken from the body recovered from the sea this morning.

A house in the Killybegs area which has direct links with the man arrested was also sealed off and examined by gardaí as part of their investigation.

Gardaí announced that they had recovered a body from the sea this morning. The remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after 8am and the State Pathologist's office was informed of the discovery.

It is understood that a representative from the State Pathologist's office is currently traveling to Donegal to carry out a post mortem on the body.

The examination may not take place until tomorrow morning.

The findings will be passed on to gardaí who have set up an incident room at Ballyshannon Garda station.

Last week, gardaí closed off public access to Sliabh Liag, one of the highest sea cliffs in Europe, which is normally very busy with tourists at this time of year.

Last Wednesday the focus of the search shifted to the nearby Teelin Pier, where the Garda Water Unit carried out searches until last Thursday evening.

On Friday evening it was announced Sliabh Liag was reopening to the public but that Garda searches would continue in the area.

The Coast Guard joined in the search at Sliabh Liag. Photo: Joe Dunne

Reacting today, local county councillor Niamh Kennedy said at least now there is some form of closure following a week of searching.

"It's really sad and upsetting news for the entire area. People are relieved that a body has been found and there can be some sort of closure for the family.

"A formal identification will have to be done now and gardaí have appealed for any possible footage to come forward so they can piece the whole thing together.

"As I said, it has been a traumatic time for everyone so my condolences go to everyone involved," she said.

A garda spokesperson again appealed for anybody with any information on anything out of the ordinary in the area to come forward.

The spokesperson said "An Garda Síochána are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of County Donegal between Saturday 24th June 2023 and Sunday 25th June 2023.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."