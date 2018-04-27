News Irish News

Friday 27 April 2018

Gardai searching for missing teen (15)

Alan Junior (AJ) Ryan Photo: Garda Press Office
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Alan Junior (AJ) Ryan.

AJ was last seen on the Main Street Swords on April 23 at around 5.25pm and is known to frequent the Bray and Swords areas.

He is described as approximately 5' 9'' in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue fleece top, grey shorts and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

