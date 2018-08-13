Gardai searching for man missing from Galway area

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Spiddal area of Galway

Hayden Jones (49) was last seen on August 11, 2018.

He is described as being around 6ft in height, with blonde hair, of stocky build and with grey eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, dark blue jeans, grey shoes, a black hat and a backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538000.

Online Editors