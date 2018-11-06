Gardai search house after missing woman (29) seen 'unconscious' in company of two men

A house in Laytown county Meath is being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau as part of the investigation into the murder of Lithuanian citizen Giedre Raguckaite (29).

At a media appeal in Dundalk today Gardai appealed for anyone with information on her disappearance to contact them.

Garda Superintendent Gerry Curley, Dundalk said that the last sighting of Giedre was in the company of two men at the house in Laytown around 11pm on the 29th May.

It is believed she was unconscious, and he said, “We are concerned at the condition she was in at that stage when she was taken into the house.”

“Giedre was not seen leaving the house but we are satisfied that she left the house and the other two males left the house in the early hours of the 30th May 2018. She has not been seen since.”

She was reported missing to Gardai in Dundalk, where her last known address is, in August. An incident room was set up and the missing persons investigation was reclassified as a homicide last week.

She maintained regular contact with her family and friends and Superintendent Curley said, “we believe her disappearance is involuntary and we are seeking assistance from the public and particularly the Lithuanian community.”

She moved to Ireland from England earlier this year to look for work and she has no family here. Her mother is deceased and her last contact with her family was a phone call to her father at 6.35pm (Irish Time) on the 29th May 2018.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and is in constant contact with the Giedre’s family.

Giedre is described as 1.67 Meters in height, thin build, 8/9 stone, shoulder length blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing pink Tee-shirt and dark blue jeans. Anyone who can assist gardai is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors