Gardaí seal off Slieve League cliffs as Coast Guard searches for missing person

Gardaí in Donegal have sealed off access to the Slieve League cliffs as the Coast Guard carries out a search for a missing person.

Gardaí said the decision to close off access to the cliffs is linked to an “ongoing operation” and no more information was available. However an update is expected later.

RTÉ has reported that the Coast Guard dispatched their Rescue 118 helicopter to search for a missing person in the area earlier today.

In a statement issued earlier today, gardaí said: “This morning, Monday, June 26, 2023, gardaí and emergency services are currently engaged in an operation in the Slieve League area of Donegal.

“Public access is currently restricted to facilitate this operation. As this is an ongoing operation, no further information is available.”

The cliffs at Slieve League are among the highest in Europe, with sheer drops of up to 300ft into the Atlantic Ocean.