Gardaí seal off section of Dublin park in investigation into Halloween sex assault on juvenile girl

Gardai are investigating a reported serious sexual assault on a juvenile girl in a Dublin park on Halloween.

A section of parkland in Donaghmede on the north of the city was sealed off by gardai yesterday and a search of the area took place today.

A garda spokesman said the attack was reported to have occurred on the evening of October 31 and contact was made with gardai on November 1.

“A section of the park was sealed off yesterday as the investigation progressed and was searched by local crime scene units and a search team this morning,” he said.

The garda investigation is said to be in the early stages and no more information was available.

Local Councillor Tom Brabazon said he had heard locally that an attack had taken place in recent days and it was worrying news for the people of Donaghmede.

"We need a big increase in garda foot patrols in the area, and there are plans for a new garda station at Northern Cross just a mile away from the scene of this incident, so anything that can be done to expedite that needs to happen,” he added.