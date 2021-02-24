Kavanaghs Pub on New Street, Dublin 8, said it will be open for takeaway pints from tomorrow. Photo: Kavanaghs Pub/ Facebook

Gardaí say they are powerless to intervene to stop a Dublin pub that will begin serving takeaway pints from tomorrow.

Kavanaghs Pub on New Street, Dublin 8, said it will be open for takeaway pints from Thursday until Sunday, beginning this week - despite Government announcing that Level 5 restrictions will be in place until at least April 5.

Although many pubs stopped serving takeaway pints after Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “forget about takeaway pints” at the beginning of this year, according to gardaí it is not currently an offense and appears to just be a public health guideline.

A garda spokesperson said: “The sale of take away alcohol from licensed premises is not currently a penal regulation and therefore not an offence.”

Taking to Facebook yesterday, Kavanaghs Pub wrote: “As our incompetent leaky leaders in Leinster house top up their already exorbitant salaries, businesses like ours are going to the wall.

“We have always been compliant with & very mindful of public health advice but after almost a full year of little or no trade it’s very evident that we’re NOT ‘All in this together.

“We will no longer be going along with Mehole’s asking of us not to sell takeaway pints.

"We are open Thursday- Saturday 12.30-8pm Sunday’s from 12.30-6pm.

“Our delicious hot counter home cooked meals will be available for only €10 each meal.

“We will also be selling Pints of Heineken & Coors for takeaway.

“Unfortunately we can’t get any Guinness products as of yet because Government have a ‘secret’ ban on Diageo suppling pub/restaurant accounts.”

