Gardaí have said there is insufficient detail in the report by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to launch a criminal investigation.

The force has also warned that in some cases there may be limitations to what actions can be taken going forward due to loss of evidence or suspects dying as it appealed for Mother and Baby Homes survivors to contact them.

The extensive report, published in January, revealed that 9,000 children died in the homes between 1922 and 1998 with the high infant mortality described as a "disquieting" feature.

Around 15pc of some 57,000 children who were in the 18 institutions investigated by the commission died during their time there.

It also described Ireland as "especially cold and harsh for women" and that those who gave birth outside of marriage were subject to "particularly harsh treatment".

After the report was published a dedicated team of gardaí were tasked with reviewing the findings to determine whether it could form the basis of commencing criminal investigations.

However, An Garda Síochána has said that the report is anonymised and that "any proper investigation would not be possible without identification of individual parties affected”.

Garda Headquarters has said that it "carefully considered the Commission Report" but that it is "of the view that there is insufficient detail in the report to commence criminal investigation at this moment".

Gardaí are now appealing for survivors of criminality committed within the Mother and Baby Homes to contact them in order for the crimes to be investigated where possible.

This includes offences related to a pregnancy or abuse involving a person's stay in the institutions.

They are also appealing for anyone with information in relation to criminal conduct at the homes, which could assist an investigation, to come forward.

"An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and the concerns of the wider public on how Mother and Baby Homes operated.

"While it is our intention to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action we can take in some cases due to matters such as the loss of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased. Where these factors are present, An Garda Síochána will diligently explain such limitations to complainants," Garda HQ said in a statement.

A dedicated email address MotherandBabyHomes@garda.ie has also been set up to specifically deal with reports, while people can also contact any garda station or the confidential freephone number 1800 555 222.

Gardaí have said that anyone contacting them in relation to such matters will receive personal contact within 48 hours.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is expected to address the Mother and Baby Homes Commission Report with the Policing Authority this afternoon.

After the report was published it also emerged that the Commission destroyed the recordings of their evidence without making full transcripts, but audio files were later recovered from a backup storage server.

The 2,865-page report was compiled following five years of investigative work covering a period between 1922 and 1998.

The Commission found that there were about 56,000 unmarried mothers and about 57,000 children in the Mother and Baby Homes and county homes it investigated. The greatest number of admissions came in the 1960s and 1970s.

It states that it is likely there were a further 25,000 unmarried mothers and a larger number of children in the county homes it did not investigate. The proportion of unmarried mothers admitted to homes in the 20th century was “probably the highest in the world”.

The higher rate of infant mortality, the report states, is probably the most disquieting aspect of the institutions. In 1945 and 1946 the death rate among infants and mother and baby homes was almost twice the national average for illegitimate children.

A total of 9,000 children died in the institutions the commission investigated.

The commission also found children in Mother and Baby Homes were subjected to vaccine trials without the consent of their parents or guardians. It identified seven such trials between 1934 and 1973 and found they were not compliant with regulatory and ethical standards of the time due to lack of consent and the failure to have necessary licences in place.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was dissolved on February 28, 2021.