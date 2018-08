Gardai were called to an incident in Co Tipperary when a car travelled down the wrong way on the M8 southbound.

Gardai rush to scene as 'car travelling wrong way' down busy road

The driver was travelling northbound on the southbound lane near Cashel at around 5.45pm this evening.

Another motorist managed to stop the car and turn it around.

No collisions or injuries were reported.

Online Editors