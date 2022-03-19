| 11.4°C Dublin

breaking Gardaí rush to scene after a woman reportedly shot in Finglas, North Dublin

The incident occurred shortly after 9pm

Photo: Stock image Expand

Photo: Stock image

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Gardai are at the scene of a shooting in Finglas, North Dublin where a woman has reportedly suffered injuries.

There are no details of the extent of her injuries.

A garda spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene to investigate reports of a firearms discharge.

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident which occurred in the Finglas area of Dublin shortly before 9pm this evening, Saturday, 19th March, 2022."

More to follow...

