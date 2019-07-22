Gardai reunite tourist with stolen phone at Dublin Airport following sting operation

There was a happy ending for a British tourist yesterday as Gardai returned her stolen phone just before she boarded her flight.

The tourist rang the phone after it and other property was stolen, only to be greeted by a man who demanded money in exchange for the phone’s return.

After agreeing to meet, the tourist reported the incident to Gardai at Pearse Street, who met the thief and his friend at the scheduled time. Both were arrested in connection to the incident.

Gardai then went to Dublin Airport to return the phone just before the flight.

A man in his 30s is due to appear in front of a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

Gardai could not provide further details on the incident as “this matter is now before the courts”.

In a post on their Facebook page, a garda spokesperson said: “She did what we all would do and rang her phone only to be greeted by an unknown man! She was told she could have her phone back if she paid money in exchange.

“The visitor reported this to Pearse St Gardaí who met the gentleman and arrested him and his friend.”

Online Editors