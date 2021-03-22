Gardaí rescue starving, injured pony from Tipperary bog and appeal for information

The pony is now recovering

Gardaí rescue a starving and injured pony which had been cruelly abandoned in a Tipperary bog

GARDAÍ rescued a starving and injured pony which had been cruelly abandoned in a Tipperary bog.

The alert was raised by a person out walking in Clover Bog, outside Two Mile Borris in north Tipperary, who spotted the pony and realised it was in distress.

Thurles Gardaí were notified and offices went to Clover Bog to search for the pony.

The small bay pony was quickly located and discovered to have a serious leg injury which hampered its movement.

Officers were also appalled to realise that the female pony was also badly malnourished. The pony was successfully recovered and brought to safety. A vet was notified and the animal's leg injury was treated.

The pony is now making a good recovery and is slowly gaining weight under a special feeding regime at an equestrian shelter.

Expand Close The pony is now recovering / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The pony is now recovering

However, Gardaí are determined to track down the owner of the animal who effectively abandoned it injured and starving in the bog.

Anyone with information about the animal's owner or how it came to be in the bog is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on (0504) 25100.

The rescue came amid a spiral of animal welfare issues during the Covid-19 pandemic ranging from pets being abandoned to a surge in dog thefts nationwide.

Online Editors