Gardaí renew appeal into fatal hit and run in Co Monaghan in which Fintan Traynor (20) died 12 years ago

Gardaí have made a renewed appeal for information to mark the 12th anniversary of a fatal hit-and-run collision in Co Monaghan in which a young man died.

Fintan Traynor from Clontibret was 20-years-old when he was walking home after a night out in Castleblayney in the early hours of Sunday 26 June, 2011.

He was struck by a car on the Lemgare Road, and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and fled the scene, gardaí said in a statement today.

The Lemgare Road links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co Armagh.

The garda investigation remains active, and some 400 leads have been pursued in the years since Fintan’s death. However the vehicle and the driver have yet to be located.

Investigating gardaí believe that an Audi A4 – 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in the collision.

The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was recovered by gardaí at the scene of the collision.

Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District has today appealed to the public for information, with Monday June 26 marking the 12th anniversary of the death of Fintan Traynor.

“I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward.

"With the passage of time, perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter.

"Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

The grille recovered from the scene.

"In 12 years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver,” he said.

"You can contact us in Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or alternatively you can contact us anonymously by calling Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25.”

A reward for information which leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is available through Crimestoppers.

Any person with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025 or any garda Station.