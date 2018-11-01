Gardai have renewed their appeal for a teenage boy missing for almost six weeks.

Gardai renew appeal for teen (16) missing for six weeks

16-year-old Alan Ryan is missing from his home in Drogheda since September 22, 2018.

Alan was last seen on October 2, 2018 at Aston Quay, Dublin.

He is described as being 5' 11" , with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alan is known to frequent Dublin City centre and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors