Gardai renew appeal for missing boy last seen five weeks ago
Gardai have renewed their appeal for a boy missing for five weeks.
Christopher Mongan (15) was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin on March 24, 2018.
When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners. Christopher is described as being 5ft 6inches in height, medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.
He is known to frequent the Clondalkin and Tallaght areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda on 01 666 8000.
