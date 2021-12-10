| 4°C Dublin

Gardaí renew appeal for information on two teenagers missing since last week

Joseph (Jodie) Burns and Helen McDonnell are missing Expand

Close

Joseph (Jodie) Burns and Helen McDonnell are missing

Joseph (Jodie) Burns and Helen McDonnell are missing

Joseph (Jodie) Burns and Helen McDonnell are missing

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Helen McDonnell and 16-year-old Joseph (Jodie) Burns.

Gardaí have said the two missing persons may be travelling together and may currently be in the Longford area.

Helen McDonnell has been missing from the Carlow area since Friday, December 3, while Jodie was last seen at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday, December 1.

Helen is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black fur lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Jodie is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with short blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. He also had a black gym bag in his possession.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy