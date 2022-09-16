Gardaí renew appeal for information for man (74) missing from Dublin

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin.

Michael Flynn (74) has been missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday, September 6.

Michael is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.

A garda spokespesron said: “Michael Flynn is an avid walker and is known to frequent the Ticknock area.”

"He has a very good knowledge of the wider Dublin and Wicklow mountain areas and trails. He was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday, 6th September, 2022, wearing a navy blue rain jacket (as shown in a photograph accompanying this press release) heading towards the Ticknock area.”

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Michael's whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.