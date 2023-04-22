Gardaí renew appeal for info on whereabouts of Dublin man (49) missing for five days

An image of Thomas captured on CCTV last Sunday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Thomas Flood, who is missing from his home in Dublin 1 since Monday, April 17.

Thomas is described as being approximately 5ft 2in in height and of a medium build. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Thomas was last seen in the Howth area on Sunday, April 16. He was wearing a grey top with a light grey jacket, dark trousers and brown shoes.

An image of Thomas captured on CCTV last Sunday. Photo: Gardaí.

Thomas has been known to frequent the Howth and Dollymount Strand areas.

Gardaí and Thomas’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Thomas’ whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.