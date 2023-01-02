Gardaí renew appeal for info on Westmeath teen (13) missing since Christmas Day

Jack Byrne has been missing from Athlone since Christmas Day. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jack Byrne.

Jack has been missing from Athlone, Co Westmeath, since the evening of Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.

He is known to frequent Tallaght, Cherry Orchard and the Dublin 1 areas.

Jack is described as being approximately 5ft 5in in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Jack was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and a dark grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.