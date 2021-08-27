Gardaí renew appeal for info on Limerick girl (15) missing since last week

Michealah Quinlan has been missing from her home in Ballyagran, Limerick, since Friday, August 20.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Michealah Quinlan, who is missing from Ballyagran, Co Limerick.

Michealah was last seen on Friday, August 20, and Gardaí and Michealah's family are concerned for her welfare.

It's believed Michealah may currently be in the Waterford area.

Michealah is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, slim build and has long brown hair with blue eyes. It is unknown what Michealah was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.