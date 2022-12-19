Gardaí renew appeal for info on girl (15) missing from Waterford for three weeks

Gardaí in Waterford are renewing their appeal to the public for info on missing Liza Virginia Vidak.

Liza (15) was reported missing in Waterford city on Sunday, November 27 - more than three weeks ago.

Liza is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with an average build. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Liza's whereabouts are asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.