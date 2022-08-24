Gardaí renew appeal for info on Dublin teen Reece Thornton (13) who is now missing for 10 days

Reece Thornton has been missing since Sunday, August 14. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information from the public to help trace missing 13-year-old Reece Thornton.

Reece has been missing from Clonsilla, Dublin 15, since Sunday, August 14.

Gardaí said Reece is known to frequent Drogheda and Dublin City Centre.

He is described as being 5’ 3” in height with a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. It was not known what Reece was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



