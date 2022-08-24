| 19.3°C Dublin

Gardaí renew appeal for info on Dublin teen Reece Thornton (13) who is now missing for 10 days

Reece Thornton has been missing since Sunday, August 14. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Close

Reece Thornton has been missing since Sunday, August 14. Photo: Gardaí.

Reece Thornton has been missing since Sunday, August 14. Photo: Gardaí.

Reece Thornton has been missing since Sunday, August 14. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information from the public to help trace missing 13-year-old Reece Thornton.

Reece has been missing from Clonsilla, Dublin 15, since Sunday, August 14.

Gardaí said Reece is known to frequent Drogheda and Dublin City Centre.

He is described as being 5’ 3” in height with a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. It was not known what Reece was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy