Gardaí renew appeal for info after death of ‘shining star’ David Brown (15) in Laois quad bike accident

Gardaí in Portlaoise are renewing their appeal to the public for information over the death of David Brown (15) in Co Laois last month when he died following a quad bike incident.

The tragedy occurred in a wooded area near Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas, County Laois on Easter Sunday, April 9.

At approximately 1.30pm, a quad bike with two males on board crashed into a tree. David was removed from the scene by emergency services to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he later died.

A second male teenage youth was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore following the incident and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

David, a gifted footballer and hurler, was a member of Portlaoise GAA Club, with his club paying tribute to the “shining star", who they said was destined for a bright future.

"Dave was a happy-go-lucky character. It’s his number-one strong point. He was a good-natured young lad. He was always looking out for his cousins and his teammates. They are all devastated,” his uncle Liam Brown said after his death.

"He was a character just like his father. He was outgoing. He was an outdoor lad like his dad. He was good with hands too,” Justin Brown, another uncle said.

David was a third-year student in Portlaoise CBS.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the Ballyshaneduff area on Sunday, 9th April 2023, between 1.00pm and 2.00pm, and who may have observed a quad bike travelling in the area, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Any person with information in relation to this incident can contact Gardaí in Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.