Gardaí renew appeal for boy (13) missing since September 9

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Reece Thornton, who has been missing from Clonsilla, Dublin 15, since September 9.

Reece is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing green/black tracksuit with black footwear.

Reece is known to frequent Drogheda and Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.