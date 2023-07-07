Gardaí renew appeal around Donegal murder of Kieran Callaghan on 10th anniversary of killing

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information about the 2013 killing of Kieran Callaghan on the tenth anniversary of his death.

Gardaí believe that the 50-year-old Mr Callaghan was unlawfully killed at his home in Roshine, Churchill, Milford, Co Donegal between July 5 and 7, 2013.

Kieran Callaghan was last seen in the vicinity of Churchill, Co Donegal at approximately 6pm, Friday July 5. Kieran's body was found by a family member in his residence at Roshine at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday, July 7.

Mr Callaghan was a married father of four who worked as a bus driver at Glenveagh National Park near his home in Donegal.

An intensive Garda investigation has been carried out to date and it is still live and is being conducted through the Incident Room in Milford Garda Station.

“An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years.

"As we approach this 10th anniversary, An Garda Síochána is urging anyone with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem to them to come forward and speak with An Garda Síochána. Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.