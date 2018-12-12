Gardai have released without charge a 33-year-old man as they investigate the suspicious death of a 65-year-old man at a house in Ashbourne in Co Meath.

Gardai release man (33) without charge after death of 65-year-old

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The house at Johnswood Drive remained sealed off this morning as members of the garda technical bureau prepared to carry out a further forensic examination at the scene.

The dead man is from Eastern Europe and one line of inquiry being investigated is that he was assaulted.

It is believed he was found in the hallway at the bottom of the stairs.

Gardai were first alerted to the house shortly after midnight yesterday December 11.

There, they found a man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the city morgue for a post mortem examination which is being carried out today at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and questioned at Ashbourne garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was released on Wednesday evening.

The house is situated in a quiet cul de sac in a mature estate on the outskirts of the town of Ashbourne.

Locals say the house is rented and many of the occupants have been living there for more than 10 years.

