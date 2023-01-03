Gardai reissue appeal 29 years after disappearance of Imelda Keenan in Waterford

Gardaí have reissued their appeal for information regarding the disappearance of a young woman who went missing from Waterford city.

Today, January 3rd 2023, marks the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of Imelda Keenan.

Imelda was 22 years-old when she went missing on Monday, 3rd January 1994 in Waterford. Since then, Gardaí have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Originally from Mountmellick, Co. Laois, she had completed a computer course at the Central Institute in Waterford and had settled in Waterford City where she lived in an apartment with her boyfriend.

On the day she went missing, Imelda had informed her boyfriend that she was going to the post office in the town.

She left her apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street. The last known sighting of Imelda is at this time when she was seen crossing the road by a local doctor’s secretary who knew her.

The secretary and a friend saw Imelda crossing the road at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street.

Imelda was subsequently reported missing by her brother, Edward the following day.

At the time of her disappearance she was described as being 5’4”, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Imelda.

Now, 29 years on, Gardaí and Imedla’s family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Gardaí would encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.