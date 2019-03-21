Gardai recover body of missing Wexford dad-of-two Patrick Fanning

Gardai investigating the disappearance of a father-of-two in Co Wexford have this morning recovered his body.

Patrick Fanning (34), known as PJ, was last seen in Wexford town on February 23.

Gardai confirmed that they are not treating his death as suspicious.

Speaking previously to Independent.ie, PJ's partner Melissa Furlong - who is expecting a baby in August - appealed to the public for help with the search.

"The longer the search goes on, the harder it will be to get people to come out so we are asking people not to give up," she said. "Every day is getting tougher."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors