Gardaí receive new information after baby Noleen murder appeal

New allegations of sexual abuse in the Dalkey House of Horrors case have been made following an appeal by gardaí last month concerning the unsolved killing of an infant in 1973.

Sex abuse survivor Cynthia Owen told the Sunday Independent this weekend that a number of people have in recent weeks come to her and spoken out about being sexually abused - but have yet to make formal statements to gardaí. It is also understood that investigating gardaí in Dún Laoghaire have received almost 10 calls from the public with new information following their appeal into the brutal death of Cynthia's infant daughter.

On October 15, gardaí issued an appeal for help in solving the murder of newborn baby Noleen Murphy, who was stabbed to death with a knitting needle and dumped in a laneway in a plastic bag in 1973. In a significant development in the case last month, a detective superintendent for the first time named the child as Noleen Murphy. At the press conference, Martin Creighton acknowledged that the murdered infant was born to sex abuse victim Cynthia Owen, who was just 11 years old when she gave birth. The baby was born as a consequence of sexual abuse in the family home.

An inquest into baby Noleen's death in 2007 found that Cynthia was the mother of the child who was violently killed in the family home in White's Villas in Dalkey. That court heard allegations that Cynthia's late mother Josephine stabbed the baby to death with knitting needles before dumping her in a nearby laneway in Dún Laoghaire. Cynthia, who now lives in Wales, spoke this weekend of her ongoing quest for justice for her murdered baby. She has maintained that her late father Peter systematically raped her and others as a child and also allowed other men into their home to commit rape as part of a paedophile ring. "I can confirm that information did come in to me in response to the appeal. One of the people who came to me made new allegations of abuse by one of the men who abused me. But sadly they did not speak to the gardaí about this information," she said. "It's very sad to know that they have not co-operated with the gardaí in response to the appeal, because they would treat their allegations with sensitivity and would understand why they may not have been in a position to come forward sooner. The Garda understand that sexual abuse is a traumatic experience and a very complex area. They understand that victims may take many years to deal with that experience before they can find the courage to speak out." Four men who formed part of an alleged paedophile ring in the Dalkey House of Horrors case are still living in the idyllic seaside village, according to Cynthia. She is "pleased" that a number of members of the public have contacted gardaí in the wake of the recent appeal over the murder of her daughter. However, she is concerned that the people who contacted her and not the gardaí claiming to also be victims are "protecting abusers". She said: "None of us were protected as children while we were being abused, but these people can now protect other victims and stop that cycle. Too many of us have already suffered." Over the past 25 years, Cynthia has given numerous statements to gardaí, among them alleging that her parents had hired their children out as part of a paedophile ring and naming several men, including three former gardaí. She also claimed she gave birth to a second baby, John, two years after Noleen was born and that he was buried in the garden of the house; an excavation at the garden in Dalkey carried out by gardaí yielded no results. Anyone with information should contact Dún Laoghaire garda station on 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.