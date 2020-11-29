| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gardaí receive new information after baby Noleen murder appeal

ABUSE: Cynthia Owen, mother of baby Noleen. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

ABUSE: Cynthia Owen, mother of baby Noleen. Photo: Damien Eagers

ABUSE: Cynthia Owen, mother of baby Noleen. Photo: Damien Eagers

ABUSE: Cynthia Owen, mother of baby Noleen. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ali Bracken

New allegations of sexual abuse in the Dalkey House of Horrors case have been made following an appeal by gardaí last month concerning the unsolved killing of an infant in 1973.

Sex abuse survivor Cynthia Owen told the Sunday Independent this weekend that a number of people have in recent weeks come to her and spoken out about being sexually abused - but have yet to make formal statements to gardaí. It is also understood that investigating gardaí in Dún Laoghaire have received almost 10 calls from the public with new information following their appeal into the brutal death of Cynthia's infant daughter.

On October 15, gardaí issued an appeal for help in solving the murder of newborn baby Noleen Murphy, who was stabbed to death with a knitting needle and dumped in a laneway in a plastic bag in 1973. In a significant development in the case last month, a detective superintendent for the first time named the child as Noleen Murphy. At the press conference, Martin Creighton acknowledged that the murdered infant was born to sex abuse victim Cynthia Owen, who was just 11 years old when she gave birth. The baby was born as a consequence of sexual abuse in the family home.

Privacy