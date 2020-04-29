Gardai raise concerns as pedestrian deaths double compared to this time last year

The number of pedestrians killed on Irish roads so far in 2020 is double the amount of deaths from this time last year.

16 pedestrians were killed in 2020 up to April 29, however eight were killed during the same period in 2019.

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), six pedestrians have died since the schools were closed in the middle of March.

Concerns have been raised by the authority and An Garda Siochana following reports that drivers have been driving at excessive speeds, with speeding vans detecting drivers travelling at motorway speeds in 50km/h zones.

A total of 54 people have died on the roads so far in 2020, seven more than last year.

Since schools were closed on Friday March 13, and up to April 29, there have been 17 road traffic fatalities. This compares to 18 fatalities over the same period last year.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said that there are concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Despite the reduced amount of traffic on our roads at this time, we still have concerns for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, and we would appeal to motorists to reduce their speed,” he said.

He added that speed is one of the main factors of road fatalities and that since March 28, 8,226 motorists have been detected breaching speed limits, which is a decrease of 38pc compared to the same period last year.

“Although there is a substantial reduction in traffic volumes, some drivers are driving at extreme speed whilst the roads are quieter; for example a driver was recently arrested after travelling at 202km/h on the M1 motorway, this is completely irresponsible and a danger to all road users,” he said.

“Gardaí remain concerned at the increase in detections of drivers under the influence of an intoxicant, and we are appealing to drivers not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” he added.

RSA Chairperson Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson used pedestrians to wear reflective clothing when out walking.

“I’d also ask drivers to please be conscious of the fact that people out walking will be trying to adhere to social distancing so may have to cross or step out on the road. Again, this means you need to slow down and expect the unexpected,” she said.

Tourism, transport and sport minister Shane Ross said that it is “absolutely staggering” that motorists are driving under the influence of drink and drugs at a time of crisis.

“The high volume of intoxicated driving – little changed from before the COVID restrictions – may be an indicator that people who are willing to behave irresponsibly by driving after taking intoxicants are also the people most likely to breach COVID restrictions and take unnecessary journeys. This behaviour must stop,” he said.

Online Editors