Gardaí raid shebeen stocked with larger and stout taps

GARDAÍ seized a fully-equipped bar with taps for stout and lager as well as an assortment of wine, spirits, beer kegs and cooling units following a raid on a suspected shebeen.

Gardaí allege an illegal makeshift, pub or shebeen, was operating out of an outbuilding in Westport, Co Mayo, on Sunday when they conducted a search of the premises following a tip-off.

They obtained a search warrant under Section 26 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 1962, and searched the building around 8:15pm on Sunday.

A number of people were found consuming alcohol on the premises and gardaí "informed these persons they were breaching the current Covid-19 regulations in relation to indoor gatherings," gardaí said in a statement tonight.

"Upon further inspection by gardaí, a fully equipped bar was located with taps for draught stout and lager and a proper cooling unit under the counter. Barrels were kept outside in a deep freeze unit," gardaí allege.

A sum of cash and documents were also seized along with what gardaí describe as a "significant amount of alcohol (cans, spirits, wine and barrels), glasses, beer taps, and a cooling unit.”

The matter is now under investigation and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said the investigation under Operation Navigation is aimed at cracking down on those flouting Covid restrictions during the pandemic.

"An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local garda station.

“In addition to potential criminal breaches by the operator, An Garda Síochána wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives" the statement read.

