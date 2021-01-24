Gardaí raid packed shebeen at an industrial premises in Swords

The shebeen in Swords, Co Dublin. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí discovered a shebeen at a private premises in Swords, Co Dublin, after carrying out a search last night.

Alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment were seized during the raid which took place shortly after 10pm and a number of drinkers were found on the premises.

No arrests have been made but the people found on the scene will be fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Gardaí said their inquiries are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesperson said: “As part of Operation Navigation, a private premises was searched by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin, investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

“The premises was searched under warrant by local gardaí and ASU (Armed Support Unit) shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 23rd January, 2021.”

Gardaí have appealed to the public to continue to follow Covid-19 restrictions.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to save lives,” the garda spokesperson added.

