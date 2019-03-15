Gardai raid Limerick car sales business in operation against drug gang

Gardai have this morning swooped on a car sales business in Limerick as part of an organised operation against a drug gang allegedly laundering money through a motoring outfit.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), the Garda Technical Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit accessed and searched the premises in the operation targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang based in the Limerick city and county areas.

Searches were being conducted in counties, Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin.

"The CAB investigation centres on an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick city and county areas, and who are laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct through a car sales outlet in Limerick City," said a CAB statement.

Online Editors