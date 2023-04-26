Gardaí raid home of close associate of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

One of the suspected gunmen in the Regency hotel attack had his home raided by gardaí, Independent.ie can reveal.

The target of the raid is a close associate of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

He has been blamed by his former associates in the Kinahan cartel for involvement in the Regency attack.

The senior member of the Hutch Organised Crime Gang (OCG) had his home targeted by armed gardaí in north inner city earlier today.

A video seen by Independent.ie shows armed officers raiding his house in an early morning swoop.

The senior member of the Hutch gang - who cannot be named for legal reasons as he is before the courts on serious drugs charges and other serious offences - is considered a “major player” in the criminal gang, which are warring with the Kinahan cartel.

It is understood that gardaí executed the raid “based on intelligence” that the well-known criminal had weapons and drugs at his home.

However, nothing of significance was found, sources say.

It is understood that the suspect is known as a “prolific street-level drug dealer”.

The armed garda raid, carried out based on intelligence by officers from Store Street garda station, took place as the force continues to monitor senior members of the Hutch gang following last week’s dramatic acquittal of Gerry Hutch for the Regency hotel murder of Kinahan cartel lieutenant David Byrne in 2016.

'The Monk' walked free from court on Monday of last week.

The Special Criminal Court said while Mr Hutch had been in charge of the guns weeks after the murder, there was no evidence to prove he was one of the gunmen.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said yesterday that he will meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Catherine Pierse, in relation to the failed prosecution.

He also said that the Hutch gang remains under "active investigation" and warned the crime group: "My gang is bigger than their gang."

The garda chief was speaking at the annual conference of the Garda Representative Association in Westport yesterday morning.

Asked about the Hutch trial, Mr Harris he said he hopes to meet with the director shortly to "discuss the matter further" with her.