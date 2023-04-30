Gardaí probing alleged attack on footballer that left him with ‘blood coming out of his neck’

A soccer club said it has witnessed “a really dark and violent day” after one of its players was injured with “blood coming out of his neck” after an alleged assault.

Celtic United FC posted a blurred out photograph of one of its players lying injured on the grass during a match yesterday.

Gardaí have confirmed they are now “making enquiries into an alleged assault” after the incident at Clonshaugh Park in Dublin 17.

TheIrish Independent has contacted Celtic United FC and the other team playing, St Brendan’s United.

Celtic United FC wrote online that Saturday had been a “really violent and dark day for Celtic United in the 47th minute of the second half”.

One of their players was left “with a cut” to his neck, which resulted in him lying “on the floor with blood coming out of his neck”.

Celtic United FC said an ambulance was called and the player was taken to hospital. Gardaí were also called.

“He is alive but in hospital, still in shock,” the club said. “We are awaiting for more information about his health and further reports. This is over the limit and has to stop…violence…should not be accepted.”

The club said it was now waiting for measures to be taken by the authorities, as it wished its player a “rapid recovery, which is the most important thing for us at the moment”.

A Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Gardaí are making enquiries into an alleged assault which occurred on Saturday afternoon, 29th April 2023 in Clonshaugh Park, Dublin 17.

“A man (30s) later received treatment in hospital following the incident. No arrests have been made. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

The two teams are from the Athletic Union League (AUL) and were playing in the Unidare Cup at Clonshaugh Park in north Dublin.

Independent.ie has contacted the AUL for a comment.