Gardai probe suspicious death of man after body found in field
GARDAI are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 20s after a body was found in a field this morning.
Gardai are at the scene close to Dunleer town centre, and the State Pathologist is expected to attend.
It is understood that the man has not yet been identified.
"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning at approximately 8.45am," a spokesman said.
"The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
"The State Pathologist Office has been notified and the scene is currently preserved. The body of the man will be removed later to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today."
