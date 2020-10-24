Gardai probe suspected shebeen in Kildare with 'fully operational bar, pool table, stools and smoking area'

The shebeen had a pool table, smoking area and 70 inch television. Credit: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí are conducting an investigation into a suspected shebeen in County Kildare which had a “fully operational bar” with a pool table, stools and smoking area.

A search warrant of the premises was carried out last night at around 8pm at a location near Athy in County Kildare.

The shebeen is located near Athy in County Kildare.

The shebeen is located near Athy in County Kildare.

Officers found a “fully operational bar in a repurposed state”, with stools, tables, chairs, a 70 inch flat screen television and a full size pool table.

The bar also had several beer taps, kegs and an under bar cooler.

There was also a smoking area, store room and toilet on the premises.

The investigation began after Gardaí became aware of the premises through social media that the premises “was operating contrary to the Liquor Licensing Regulations and that members of the public were congregating there in contravention of the Health Act 1947”.

Five kegs of beer, a "significant amount" of spirits and bottled beers, and various bar equipment, such as taps, gas and coolers, were seized during the search.

Five kegs of beer, a "significant amount" of spirits and bottled beers, and various bar equipment, such as taps, gas and coolers, were seized during the search.

Five kegs of beer, a “significant amount” of spirits and bottled beers, and various bar equipment, such as taps, gas and coolers, were seized during the search.

“A full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí appealed to the public to report illegal shebeens and urged complaince with restrictions.

“An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal Shebeen’s to contact their local Garda Station.”

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives,” added the spokesperson.

