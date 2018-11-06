Gardai probe spate of early-morning burglaries in south Dublin
Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries early on Tuesday in the Stepaside/Sandyford area of Dublin.
At approximately 6:20am a retail premises in the Stepaside area had its window smashed and a sum of cash taken.
At approximately 6:20am a different retail premises in Stepaside Village a glass door was smashed at the front of the property but at this time nothing appears to have been stolen.
At approximately 6:21am a fast food outlet on the Enniskerry Road area of Sandyford the front glass door of the premises was smashed and a sum of cash was taken from the premises.
More to follow
Online Editors