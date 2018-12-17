GARDAÍ do not expect foul play to be factor in the discovery of a body in a burning car in Cork.

Gardai probe discovery of body in burnt out car

However, officers stressed that they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the grim discovery of the body of a woman in the burning vehicle off the R618 Inniscarra Road on the outskirts of Cork city.

The shocking discovery was made at 6.15pm when a passerby noticed a vehicle on fire not far from a popular local pub.

Cork Fire Brigade were notified and managed to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Tragically, the body of the car's sole occupant was found in the vehicle.

The deceased is understood to be a female aged in her 50s.

Gardaí are trying to confirm her identity.

She is believed to be from the Cork city area.

A full port mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH) tomorrow.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will now be determined by the post mortem findings.

However, a senior garda source indicated that foul play is not expected to be a factor in the tragedy.

The scene is currently preserved for a full forensic examination.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who travelled along the R618 Inniscarra road between approximately 5.30pm and 6.15pm or can assist with their enquiries to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda Station 021-4946200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Key statements have already been obtained from a number of people who were in the area at the time.

