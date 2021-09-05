Gardaí probe death of man after body found in house in Co Donegal

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in a house in Letterkenny, Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 2am gardaí attended at a house at Sylvan Park, Letterkenny following reports from the ambulance service of a body of a deceased male aged in his 60s.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. The scene is currently preserved and the office for the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigating gardaí await the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of the investigation.

