Gardai probe death of man (74) following 'domestic dispute' in home

Gardai in Ronanstown are investigation the death of a man discovered at a house in Rowlagh Green last night.

At around 8.45pm gardai were called to a house at Rowlagh Green where a male had been injured.

It is believed that there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house.

The injured man (74) was taken to Tallaght Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination which commenced this morning, conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post mortem is scheduled to be carried out tomorrow by the State Pathologists Office at the City Mortuary which will determine the course of the investigation, however it is believed the man was assaulted.

Gardai wish to appeal to witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact the Incident Room at Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 6667700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

