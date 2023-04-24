Gardaí probe claim GSOC investigator attended party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

Gardaí have launched an investigation into claims an investigator with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) attended a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch after his acquittal for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said this evening that he has received a report he requested from the chairperson of GSOC regarding the “serious matter”.

Mr Harris said GSOC has now referred this matter to An Garda Síochána to establish if any concerns of a criminal nature arises.

"The minister believes this is the appropriate course of action to ensure that public confidence is maintained in GSOC,” a statement from the Department of Justice said.

"The minister thanks the chairperson of GSOC, Judge Rory McCabe, for his swift action and again reemphasises that GSOC has a vital role in upholding confidence in policing in Ireland.

"As this issue is now being considered by An Garda Síochána, it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time.”

GSOC has been conducting its own inquiry following claims one of its investigators attended a party last Monday which was also attended by Mr Hutch.

Earlier that day, Mr Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at the Special Criminal Court.

The investigator later resigned from GSOC.