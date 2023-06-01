Gardaí pay tribute to Paul Mescal’s mum Dearbhla as she retires after 30 years

The mother-of-three wrapped up her job as a member of An Garda Síochána after more than 30 years

Gardaí in Co Kildare have paid tribute to Paul Mescal’s mum Dearbhla as she retired from the force last week.

The mother-of-three wrapped up her job as a member of An Garda Síochána after more than 30 years.

Her colleagues bid farewell to the 54-year-old with a kind social media message, writing: “Garda Dearbhla Mescal is retiring from duty at Leixlip Garda Station after over three decades #KeepingPeopleSafe

Thank you for all your years of dedicated service, Garda! pic.twitter.com/XlZsB6GLD2 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 30, 2023

“Thank you for all your years of dedicated service, Garda!”

Dearbhla posted on Instagram on Friday that her garda career had officially come to an end and said that it’s now time “for healing, for adventures, for living”.

She shared a number of pictures to mark the occasion, including from her graduation day when she was just 20 years old.

“My life has another change today… I retire from An Garda Síochána after 30yrs. I was 20 when I joined and I retire at 54… a whole lifetime,” she wrote.

“It has been my honour to serve, to have worked with the members I did throughout my career. I think to be of service was the joy of my working life.

“I am all too aware that there is very little thanks for the work done by members on each shift they put in. I hope they know the job they do, matters.

“It matters to their colleagues and the communities they serve. I wish for them & those they hold dear the very best in the future.”

(L-R) Dearbhla Mescal and Paul Mescal attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It comes after Dearbhla gave her followers an update about her cancer battle after suffering some unexplained pains.

She has been documenting her battle with multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer that can affect multiple areas such as a person's spine, skull and ribs, since receiving her diagnosis last July.

In a recent update, Dearbhla explained that she is due to go for an MRI soon.

"So I’ve just finished in the hospital, I’ve to go for an MRI. Date to be confirmed, but that’s okay,” she said.

"Bloods done, all still really good numbers so very, very happy about that part and we’ll get to the root of the pain but it’s so wonderful to be cared for by this amazing team."

Dearbhla later let her followers know she was back home again, and that she was less worried about her unexplained pain.

“I’m home and feeling less anxious. I know we will get to the root of it, which is really good. I've made my sandwich, I’ve lit the fire, I can see my roses and my birds and my tree and this is me.

"I’m now going to settle and I hope for all of you that need to be heard that you get heard, that would be my hope for us all – that our voices are heard and if your voice can’t be heard that there is somebody advocating for you to be heard. I think that is really important."