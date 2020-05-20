Gardai patrol Dublin beaches after good weather draws crowds to popular bathing spots

Swimmers at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin, as the bathing spot has reopened following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardai were dispatched to some popular beaches in Dublin today as the good weather drew large crowds to recently re-opened bathing spots.

Gardai said “a number of patrols were carried out at the Forty Foot and Sandycove Beach today whereby members of the public were advised on, and adhered to, public health guidelines.”

Garda patrols were also mounted on Sutton beach in north Dublin after reports and video emerged of hundreds of young people mingling in close proximity to each other without social distancing.

A large group of at least 30 or 40 teenagers emerged from the beach and took over the streets of the seaside town in Skerries shortly before 10pm, completely blocking the town’s narrow footpaths and ignoring social distancing.

Several nearby residents took to Twitter to vent their anger as restrictions are still in place to in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Sandycove resident Conor Slattery tweeted: “In the two days since the barriers have been removed, the 40 Foot has already been recognised as a major area where social distancing protocols are being broken.

"Anytime I look out a window, I almost always see groups of people ignoring guidelines. The beaches should be reclosed,” he said.

Online Editors