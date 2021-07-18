Gardaí on alert as notorious gangland criminal Brian Rattigan to be released from prison within weeks

Gardaí are on major alert for the release of one of Ireland’s most notorious gangland criminals at the start of next month.

Brian Rattigan (40) is expected to walk free from Ireland’s highest security prison in Portlaoise in less than three weeks’ time.

“This is going to cause very significant tensions and issues in the organised crime landscape,” a senior source said last night.

“A policing plan will be drawn up. Rattigan is a very significant player still,” the source added.

It is another major headache for gardaí as Rattigan’s expected release date is less than a week after another convicted killer is being let loose on the streets.

Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch (35), who has no known links to Rattigan, will be released at the end of this month from Wheatfield Prison where he is serving the closing stages of a a 16-year sentence he received in 2012 for his role in an armed raid in May 2009 in Lucan, west Dublin, during which his pal Gareth Molloy was shot dead by gardaí.

There are fears that ‘Del Boy’ will inflame his gang’s feud with the Kinahan cartel which has led to 18 murders, including many of his own close family members.

However Rattigan’s release is also causing huge concern for senior gardaí despite the fact that he told the High Court in a sworn affidavit in 2019 that he is a “changed man”.

He said he wants to "lead a law-abiding life upon my release and am committed to never returning to prison”.

In a sworn statement on behalf of his former arch enemy ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson, Rattigan said there was “no bad blood" between him and his fellow inmate in Portlaoise Prison.

Rattigan said that relations between the two are good, that they have had long conversations in prison, and that their families have met.

The two were housed together in the same wing in the maximum security prison and pose no security threat to each other, Rattigan also said.

Rattigan's comments were contained in a statement sworn in support of Thompson's High Court challenge against the prison authorities over what he claims are the oppressive conditions of his detention over 18 months in the A wing of Portlaoise Prison.

Rattigan, who has convictions for manslaughter and possession of drugs for sale and supply, added that after being in prison for so long he hopes that the Irish Prison Service will comply with their obligations to reintegrate him into society.

Rattigan formerly of Cooley Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, has been in prison for most of his adult life and pleaded guilty in October 2018 to killing 21-year-old Declan Gavin – the fatal stabbing that led to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud that led to at least 15 murders.

He had previously been convicted of Gavin’s murder but this was overturned in 2017 and he was jailed for nine years for his manslaughter in January 2019.

Father-of-one Rattigan has been in custody in relation to the death of Declan Gavin since he was first charged with the offence in September 2003, but during that time he has also served separate sentences for serious drugs, firearms and assault convictions.

Rattigan was also given a 17-year-sentece for organising a €1m heroin deal from his jail cell in Portlaoise Prison.

However that sentence which was imposed in March 2013, was backdated to the time in which gardaí made the massive bust which was June 2008.