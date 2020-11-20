| 11.2°C Dublin

Gardaí now believe father was main influence in Kanturk murder-suicide

Anne and Mark O’Sullivan lured back to family home believing dispute over inheritance could be settled

The revelation came as gardaí have commenced interviews with heartbroken Anne O'Sullivan (60) who saw her eldest son, Mark (25), ambushed and shot by his father, Tadg (59), and younger brother, Diarmuid (23), at the family farm at Assolas outside Kanturk in north Cork on October 26

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

A note recovered by gardaí from the scene of a murder-double suicide has indicated a father and son furious over a disputed family will, also blamed locals for advice they were believed to have offered about not splitting up a €2m farm holding.

The revelation came as gardaí have commenced interviews with heartbroken Anne O’Sullivan (60) who saw her eldest son, Mark (25), ambushed and shot by his father, Tadg (59), and younger brother, Diarmuid (23), at the family farm at Assolas outside Kanturk in north Cork on October 26.

Mrs O’Sullivan, who has been battling serious health problems in recent months, is being interviewed by gardaí sensitive to the trauma the triple tragedy inflicted on her.

