Gardai are investigating all the circumstances after the body of a male was found in a west Dublin housing estate this morning.

Gardai now believe death of man discovered in Dublin housing estate was a tragic accident

The body was discovered at 7.30am and gardai rushed to the scene. They are treating the death as a tragic accident.

Investigating officers later erected a forensics tent around the body of the man, who is believed to be aged in his late 20s and from eastern Europe

"Gardaí at Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man (late20s) in the Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown at approximately 7.30am this morning," a spokesman said.

The body has since been removed to Dublin City morgue.

Exact details of how the man died have not yet been disclosed - but investigating gardai believe that his death was a tragic accident, and that no foul play was involved. It is believed he may have become caught up in railings.

The case is being investigated by Blanchardstown gardai who are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Online Editors