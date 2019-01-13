Gardai monitor anti-abortion picket outside GP clinic

A group of up to 15 people picketed outside a health clinic which has signed up to provide termination services.

The Health Clinic, located in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, is so far providing the only terminations in the adjoining counties of Carlow and Kilkenny.

The anti-abortion group started their protest at around 11am yesterday both outside the clinic and a Cistercian church located close by.

Local gardai monitored what was described by one source as a "tense situation".

It is understood that the respected and long-established clinic, which has two GPs, received a number of nuisance calls last Friday from those opposed to the provision of abortion medications which caused upset to staff.

Gardai are also investigating the phone calls made to the clinic. It is believed that ongoing issues in setting up the service in St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny are delaying the implementation of abortion services to the wider areas of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Laois.

More than 600,000 people live in the south-east of the country. The picket is the third known protest since termination services became legal in the State. The first occurred just three days after New Year's Day in Galway and another took place earlier last week in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Of the 3,500 GPs in the country, just over 200 have signed up to provide the services. A third of GPs in Ireland are women. GPs receive €300 to provide the service per appointment from the HSE, while they receive €120 to see a pregnant woman right up to six weeks after giving birth.

The protests have sparked renewed calls for the introduction of exclusion zones to prevent women seeking terminations from facing protests when accessing services.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has promised to introduce legislation for such zones.

The Galway group stood outside the Galvia West Medical Centre for several hours on January 3 bearings signs such as 'Say no to abortion in Galway', while another group protested outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Sunday Independent