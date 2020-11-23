Gardaí meet with RTÉ chiefs over photographs of stars at indoor gathering

Posing a problem: David McCullagh and Miriam O’Callaghan were pictured at an RTÉ party breaking Covid-19 guidelines

Gardaí met with RTÉ representatives today to assist with an inquiry into a farewell gathering, the details of which emerged last week.

Some of the broadcaster’s biggest stars - including Bryan Dobson, Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullagh - issued apologies on air last week after photographs emerged of them not observing social distancing or wearing masks at a farewell gathering for their colleague Phil Collins.

Eimear Cusack, Director of Human Resources at RTÉ, said today that the broadcaster is “very aware” of the impact of the photos.

"We are very aware of the impact created by the photos which have appeared across Irish media over the last few days. Those involved have rightly apologised.

“We are all extremely disappointed and frustrated with what has happened, but it is important that we understand what occurred and learn from it,” said a statement from Ms Cusack.

She said that there is a full “health and safety review” underway as well as an inquiry by An Garda Síochána.

"There is a full Health and Safety review in progress. In addition, RTÉ representatives met with An Garda Síochána today in respect of their inquiry.

"While this inquiry is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further,” she added.

"RTÉ has always accepted invitations to appear before Oireachtas committees and will of course, if requested, do so on this occasion."

Speaking to Virgin Media News, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that the photographs were “disappointing”.

