Gardaí made an average of 84 arrests per day in Dublin last week

Gardaí have said a number of drug seizures have taken place in Dublin since last Tuesday. Photo: Stock image

Gardaí made an average of 84 arrests a day in Dublin last week, new figures show.

The numbers were published today following multiple high-profile cases of violence in the capital this summer.

Some 1,098 arrests were made since Friday July 28, with over 580 made in the last seven days.

There have been 815 searches and 1,450 patrols by members of the gardaí, who have provided assistance to 416 victims of domestic abuse.

Gardaí also published details of a number of drug seizures that have taken place in the capital since last Tuesday, including the discovery of €84,000 worth of drugs from five addresses in Dublin 12 last Wednesday.

A suspected 9mm firearm magazine and a stolen motorcycle were also seized.

One suspect was arrested and subsequently charged.

On Thursday, a cyclist on Talbot Street was found by gardaí on the beat to be carrying cannabis, ketamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, LSD and MDMA.

A follow-up search of a nearby residence uncovered quantities of cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, LSD, Xanax and MDMA in crystal form.

The total amount seized was €60,000 and €4,360 in cash while a man was charged and remanded in custody.

On Friday, a rose gold Rolex watch valued at €28,000 and €4,400 in cash were found “concealed” at a premises in Clondalkin, gardaí said.

On Sunday, a male suspect was arrested and charged following a burglary of a shop in Balbriggan.

It is alleged he had threatened staff and left with €300 from the till.

“Gardaí across Dublin city and county work tirelessly to achieve positive policing outcomes like those over the past week to keep people safe,” said Angela Willis, Assistant Commissioner of the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“There is no average day for a garda, but the operational activities undertaken over the past seven days are a snapshot of our commitment to continuing to protect Dublin communities and ensuring that the city is a safe place for all to live, work and visit.”